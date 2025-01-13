Left Menu

India Open 2025: A Grand Homecoming for Indian Badminton Stars

Indian badminton luminaries PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to electrify fans at the India Open 2025. After a recuperative break, they return rejuvenated, aiming for victory amidst top global competition, including Olympic champions at the Indira Gandhi Arena.

Updated: 13-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:36 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, PV Sindhu, Chirag Shetty, and Lakshya Sen. (Picture: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
The India Open 2025 is set to witness an exhilarating display by top Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The event, beginning Tuesday at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, marks the players' return following a much-needed hiatus for recovery post-Olympics, as per a statement from the Badminton Association of India.

Part of the BWF World Tour Super 750 series, this prestigious tournament has attracted leading global players, such as Olympic gold medalists Viktor Axelsen and An Se-Young. Sindhu, a former champion and Olympic medalist, opened up about her eagerness to excel in her first tournament after marriage, emphasizing the significance of showcasing her rejuvenated form in front of a home audience. She kicks off her campaign against fellow Indian Anupama Upadhyaya.

More than 200 participants from badminton powerhouses like China, Japan, Denmark, South Korea, and Indonesia join the action alongside 36 Indian athletes. Sanjay Mishra, secretary general of the Badminton Association of India, praised the robust participation as a testament to the sport's growth in India. Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Dhar of Sunrise Sports India highlighted the tournament's role in empowering athletes and celebrating badminton's thriving spirit in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

