Juventus has forged a reputation as the specialists in drawing games, while AC Milan is acclaimed for its impressive comebacks. Juventus held a 1-1 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday, marking its seventh draw in eight league matchups, and its 13th draw out of 20 Serie A matches this season, keeping their unbeaten record intact.

Meanwhile, AC Milan dramatically overturned a deficit to secure a 2-1 victory at Como. This result places Atalanta level with second-place Inter Milan and four points behind league leader Napoli. Milan trails Juventus by three points in the standings, with an upcoming encounter set in Turin. The team may miss key player Christian Pulisic due to injury concerns.

Juventus initially led through a well-orchestrated play by Weston McKennie, who assisted Pierre Kalulu's goal. Atalanta later equalized with a header from Mateo Retegui. Theo Hernández, meanwhile, scored a crucial goal for Milan, leading to Rafael Leão securing the win. Both Leão and Hernández have surmounted mid-season challenges to excel under coach Sérgio Conceição.

(With inputs from agencies.)