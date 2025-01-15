Thrilling Upsets and Record-Breaking Moments: Australian Open Day Four

The fourth day of the Australian Open delivered a series of thrilling matches and unexpected results. Portuguese player Nuno Borges achieved a significant victory, overcoming 27th seed Jordan Thompson in straight sets. Naomi Osaka staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Karolina Muchova, showcasing her resilience on the court.

Notably, Novak Djokovic broke the record for the most singles matches played at Grand Slams, previously held by Roger Federer. Meanwhile, Germany's Laura Siegemund shocked audiences by defeating Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, marking an early upset in the women's draw.

Other highlights included Aryna Sabalenka's determined win against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and American Jessica Pegula's swift progression to the third round. The day was filled with excitement as top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka took to the courts, promising more high-level tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)