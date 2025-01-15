Smriti Mandhana's Record-Shattering Century Leads India to Historic Victory
Smriti Mandhana broke records with the fastest ODI century by an Indian, scoring 135 off 70 balls. Alongside Pratika Rawal, who achieved her maiden century, India achieved a record total of 435 for five. Their 233-run partnership was instrumental in securing a historic win against Ireland.
- Country:
- India
Smriti Mandhana waltzed into the record books with the fastest century by an Indian in ODIs, amassing 135 runs off just 70 balls. Her effort inspired India to their highest-ever total of 435 for five in the 50-over format during the third ODI against Ireland.
Stand-in skipper Smriti's scintillating knock marked her tenth ODI century. She surpassed Harmanpreet Kaur's previous record of an 87-ball hundred while joining the elite club of teams passing the 400-run barrier, along with Australia and New Zealand.
Complementing Smriti's brilliance, Pratika Rawal hit a majestic 154 from 129 balls, achieving her first international century. Their formidable 233-run partnership made them only the fourth Indian pair to achieve a 200-run stand in Women's ODIs.
(With inputs from agencies.)