Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Exit: Abdominal Injury and Comeback Hopes

Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, withdrew from her third-round match against Belinda Bencic on Friday due to an abdominal strain. This injury, which Osaka linked to her powerful serving style, has troubled her since she was a teenager.

Prior to this setback, Osaka had made a promising start to the year by reaching the finals of a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, but was forced to halt due to the same injury. The strain worsened following her win against Karolina Muchova in Melbourne.

Osaka, who took breaks for mental health and maternity, hopes to recover before the tour heads to Indian Wells and Miami. Her withdrawal marks her first third-round appearance at a major since 2022, and she remains determined to return stronger.

