Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Exit: Abdominal Injury and Comeback Hopes

Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, withdrew from her match against Belinda Bencic due to an abdominal injury. This injury, linked to her explosive serving style, has been a recurring issue. Osaka aims to recover for upcoming tournaments after being absent for mental health and maternity reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:28 IST
Naomi Osaka's Australian Open Exit: Abdominal Injury and Comeback Hopes
Naomi Osaka
  • Country:
  • Australia

Naomi Osaka, the two-time Australian Open champion, withdrew from her third-round match against Belinda Bencic on Friday due to an abdominal strain. This injury, which Osaka linked to her powerful serving style, has troubled her since she was a teenager.

Prior to this setback, Osaka had made a promising start to the year by reaching the finals of a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, but was forced to halt due to the same injury. The strain worsened following her win against Karolina Muchova in Melbourne.

Osaka, who took breaks for mental health and maternity, hopes to recover before the tour heads to Indian Wells and Miami. Her withdrawal marks her first third-round appearance at a major since 2022, and she remains determined to return stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025