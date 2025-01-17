Upset at Dubai Desert Classic as Ewen Ferguson Leads Amid Struggles from Big Names

The Dubai Desert Classic witnessed unexpected drama as lesser-known Ewen Ferguson emerged as the leader after the second round. Ranked No. 141, the Scottish golfer seized the lead with a stunning 7-under 65, capitalizing on an advantageous bounce at the 18th hole that led to an eagle.

In stark contrast, golf heavyweights Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland missed the cut after enduring difficult rounds, battling thick rough and unpredictable winds. Rory McIlroy, though advancing, faces an uphill battle to capture the tournament for the third consecutive year, given his struggles on the greens.

Ferguson's commanding lead and impressive performance have set an unexpected tone for the event, overshadowing big names and showcasing the unpredictable nature of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)