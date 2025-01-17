Left Menu

Upset at Dubai Desert Classic as Ewen Ferguson Leads Amid Struggles from Big Names

Ewen Ferguson took the spotlight at the Dubai Desert Classic, leading after the second round. Ranked No. 141, Ferguson edged ahead after an advantageous shot at the 18th hole. Meanwhile, top-ranked stars Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland missed the cut, as Rory McIlroy also struggled with challenging course conditions.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Desert Classic witnessed unexpected drama as lesser-known Ewen Ferguson emerged as the leader after the second round. Ranked No. 141, the Scottish golfer seized the lead with a stunning 7-under 65, capitalizing on an advantageous bounce at the 18th hole that led to an eagle.

In stark contrast, golf heavyweights Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland missed the cut after enduring difficult rounds, battling thick rough and unpredictable winds. Rory McIlroy, though advancing, faces an uphill battle to capture the tournament for the third consecutive year, given his struggles on the greens.

Ferguson's commanding lead and impressive performance have set an unexpected tone for the event, overshadowing big names and showcasing the unpredictable nature of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

