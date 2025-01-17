India Shines in Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with Commanding Victory

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, India's men's kho-kho team dominated their match against Sri Lanka at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, ultimately securing their place in the semi-finals. Led by standout performances from Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar, and Aditya Ganpule, Team India amassed 58 points in Turn 1, leaving the Sri Lankans scoreless and establishing a commanding lead that set the tone for the game. Despite a valiant effort from Sri Lankan player Aniket Pote in Turn 2, the Indian team's early advantage proved insurmountable, providing them a strong platform to start Turn 3.

The Indians launched an aggressive offensive in Turn 3, featuring Siva Reddy, V Subramani, and Pratik Waikar, who executed a series of spectacular skydives and pole dives, silencing the Sri Lankan squad. With the score reaching 100 points, India's place in the semi-finals was nearly guaranteed. Parallel success was achieved by the Indian women's team, who secured their semi-final spot with an overwhelming 109-16 victory over Bangladesh. Captain Priyanka Ingle, alongside Nasreen Shaikh, dominated from the outset.

The team's persistent dominance was evident in Turn 2, where players Ingle, Ashwini Shinde, and Reshma Rathod conducted a Dream Run, maintaining possession for 5 minutes and 36 seconds and adding essential points. The highlight of the women's match came with Rathod's awe-inspiring skydive in Turn 3, marking India's fifth consecutive 100+ points performance in the tournament. Bangladesh struggled defensively, managing only minor touches. The win sets India up for a much-anticipated semi-final showdown as they pursue the World Cup title.

