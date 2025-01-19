Medvedev's Costly Meltdown: Tennis Star Fined at Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev, the renowned Russian tennis player, faced substantial financial repercussions at the Australian Open. His unsportsmanlike conduct, notably smashing his racket, led to a fine of $76,000, a significant portion of his prize money for reaching the second round.

The 28-year-old exhibited visible frustration during his match against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej, hitting his racket against the net repeatedly, which resulted in penalties. His subsequent loss in a tense five-set match against American Learner Tien was marred by further displays of frustration, including throwing his racket toward the sideline.

The Grand Slam organizers responded by imposing the hefty fines on Medvedev, who had also skipped the mandatory post-match press conference. Despite his substantial career earnings and past achievements, including a U.S. Open victory, Medvedev's actions at the event were highly scrutinized.

(With inputs from agencies.)