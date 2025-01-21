Rising Stars Set to Shine: 2025 Mumbai Open Promises Thrilling Tennis Action

The fourth edition of the Mumbai Open, spotlighting emerging tennis talents worldwide, is slated for February 2025. Organized by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the event will unfurl at the Cricket Club of India, commencing with the qualifying rounds on February 1st and culminating in the finals on February 9th.

Sanjay Khandare and Pravin Darade, integral members of the Organising Committee, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming matches. 'It's thrilling to host the Mumbai Open once again. With past successes driving us forward, we're eager for a week of exhilarating tennis. Mumbai, known for its vibrant crowd, always offers a warm welcome to players,' they shared in a statement.

This WTA 125 tournament features globally acclaimed players like world-ranked 89 Tatjana Maria and Canada's Rebecca Marino. Fans can also look forward to seeing Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Latvian title defender Darja Semenistaja, and promising athletes such as Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, amidst a robust lineup of competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)