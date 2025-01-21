Drama Unfolds at Australian Open: Djokovic Battles Injury, Badosa Stuns Gauff

The Australian Open's tenth day was marked by some thrilling and intense matches, enthralling tennis fans around the world. Notably, Novak Djokovic, a 10-time winner of the tournament, had to fight through visible physical difficulties to even the score against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

Paula Badosa delivered a standout performance, defeating third seed Coco Gauff to secure her place in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time. Badosa's victory came as a sweet revenge after last year's loss to Gauff in Beijing, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Other notable highlights included Aryna Sabalenka advancing to the semi-finals despite dropping a set for the first time, while Alexander Zverev's tenacity saw him outplay Tommy Paul, continuing his journey towards the tournament's final rounds.

