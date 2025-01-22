Left Menu

Shami's Strategic Sideline: India Opts for Spin on Eden's Track

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami's anticipated return to international cricket faced another delay as he wasn't included in the playing eleven against England. Team management cited pitch conditions for choosing spin over Shami. Despite questions about his fitness, Shami remains eager, having proven his form in domestic cricket.

In a surprising move, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was absent from the playing eleven against England in the first T20I, despite high anticipation of his return. The decision, influenced by pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, prioritized spin bowling.

Post-match comments from Abhishek Sharma clarified that Shami's exclusion was a tactical choice by the team management. Concerns about Shami's fitness, specifically his knee, persisted despite his recent domestic performances.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar emphasized Shami's potential impact, especially with Jasprit Bumrah sidelined, signaling that Shami might feature later in the series as India gears up for the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

