Shami's Strategic Sideline: India Opts for Spin on Eden's Track

In a surprising move, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was absent from the playing eleven against England in the first T20I, despite high anticipation of his return. The decision, influenced by pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, prioritized spin bowling.

Post-match comments from Abhishek Sharma clarified that Shami's exclusion was a tactical choice by the team management. Concerns about Shami's fitness, specifically his knee, persisted despite his recent domestic performances.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar emphasized Shami's potential impact, especially with Jasprit Bumrah sidelined, signaling that Shami might feature later in the series as India gears up for the Champions Trophy.

