Wankhede's Grand 50-Year Celebration: A Guinness World Record

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has made a striking entry into the Guinness World Records. On Thursday, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the MCA used 14,505 red and white cricket balls to form the largest cricket ball sentence.

This achievement marks the 50th anniversary of the stadium, a venue that's witnessed India's cricketing triumphs, including the 2011 World Cup victory. Celebrations honor the legacy of players like the late Eknath Solkar, who contributed to the first international match here in 1975.

The MCA plans to donate these balls to budding cricketers in Mumbai's schools, clubs, and NGOs, fostering the spirit of the sport in young talent and inspiring them to achieve similar heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)