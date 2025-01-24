Left Menu

Chris Wood Extends Stay with Nottingham Forest: A Commitment to Excellence

Veteran forward Chris Wood has extended his contract with Nottingham Forest, securing his place with the Premier League team until the end of the 2026-27 season. The New Zealand international, a standout performer for the club, is currently among the league's top goal scorers. Wood expresses excitement for the club's promising future.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chris Wood, a seasoned forward with Nottingham Forest, has signed a two-year contract extension, ensuring his stay through the 2026-27 season. The New Zealand international, renowned for his scoring prowess, has been a key player for the Premier League club.

Wood's contributions have placed him among the top scorers this season, with 14 goals, equalling his career high and tying with Chelsea's Cole Palmer for the fourth position in the league. With 16 games remaining, Wood's potential to further impact the league remains substantial.

Excitement surrounds Wood as he anticipates the club's continued growth. Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, praised Wood's exceptional performance and dedication, highlighting his role as an inspiring figure on and off the field. This weekend, Nottingham Forest faces Bournemouth in a much-anticipated match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

