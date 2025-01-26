Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat Tumbles in Eventful Ras Al Khaimah Championship Round

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat experienced a challenging third round at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, recording five birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey for 1-over 73. He now stands at T-36th. Spain's Alejandro del Rey leads with a 16-under par, with Marcus Armitage close behind.

26-01-2025
Veer Ahlawat

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat experienced an eventful third day at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, concluding with a 1-over 73. The round saw him card five birdies, four bogeys, and a costly double bogey, which caused him to slip to a tie for 36th overall at 5-over after 54 holes.

This event marks Ahlawat's second appearance following his successful qualification for the DP World Tour, achieved by topping the Indian PGTI Tour Order of Merit. Initially positioned T-15 after rounds of 70 and 69, Ahlawat began his third round strong but faltered with bogeys that offset his progress.

Meanwhile, Spain's Alejandro del Rey put on an impressive performance, taking a two-stroke lead over Marcus Armitage with a 66 that left him at 16-under par. The final day promises a riveting competition, with all eyes on the leaders as the rest of the field trails behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

