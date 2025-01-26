Tilak Varma Leads India to Thrilling Victory with Game-Changing Knock

In a thrilling encounter, Tilak Varma's superb innings of 72 off 55 balls played a pivotal role in guiding India to victory over England in the second T20I in Chennai. This remarkable performance underscored his evolution as a cricketer, displaying composure as he anchored India's chase of 166 to ensure victory.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Tilak shared insights into his strategic improvements, stating, 'I have worked on my strike rate. My forward game is good. If I hit a run on the pick-up shot or the bouncer, then it will be very difficult for the bowler.' His ability to maintain clarity and execute under pressure has significantly contributed to his recent success.

Despite early setbacks in the innings, Tilak's determination, along with support from Washington Sundar, was vital as India eventually crossed the 100-run mark from a precarious position. Key partnerships in the late overs ensured India clinched the match, taking a decisive 2-0 lead in the series, despite valiant efforts from England's Brydon Carse and Adil Rashid.

(With inputs from agencies.)