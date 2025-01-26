Jos Buttler Sets New Record Against India in T20 Internationals

In a remarkable feat, England captain Jos Buttler has cemented his legacy in T20 International cricket by becoming the highest run-scorer against India. The achievement was realized at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the second T20I of the ongoing India-England series. Buttler's performance outshone that of West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, according to cricket authority Wisden.

After England faced a setback with an eight-wicket defeat in Kolkata, the team sought redemption in Chennai. Winning the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav decided to put England to bat first. The English innings faced an early jolt as Phil Salt was dismissed in the opening over, leading Buttler to take charge at the crease.

Buttler showcased formidable form by scoring 45 off 30 deliveries before being dismissed by Axar Patel, following a half-century in the previous game. Despite England posting a total of 165/6, India emerged victorious, led by Tilak Varma's unbeaten half-century. Buttler's impressive tally of 611 runs against India sets a new benchmark, adding him to an elite club who have scored over 500 runs against the team. Despite a 2-0 series deficit, Buttler commended his team's aggressive pursuit of the target. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)