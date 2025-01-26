Left Menu

Jos Buttler Sets New Record Against India in T20 Internationals

England captain Jos Buttler achieved a significant milestone by becoming the highest run-scorer against India in T20 Internationals during the series in Chennai. Although England's efforts fell short, Buttler's performance remains a highlight with his tally of 611 runs, surpassing Nicholas Pooran's 592.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:11 IST
Jos Buttler Sets New Record Against India in T20 Internationals
Jos Buttler (Photo: X/@englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, England captain Jos Buttler has cemented his legacy in T20 International cricket by becoming the highest run-scorer against India. The achievement was realized at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the second T20I of the ongoing India-England series. Buttler's performance outshone that of West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, according to cricket authority Wisden.

After England faced a setback with an eight-wicket defeat in Kolkata, the team sought redemption in Chennai. Winning the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav decided to put England to bat first. The English innings faced an early jolt as Phil Salt was dismissed in the opening over, leading Buttler to take charge at the crease.

Buttler showcased formidable form by scoring 45 off 30 deliveries before being dismissed by Axar Patel, following a half-century in the previous game. Despite England posting a total of 165/6, India emerged victorious, led by Tilak Varma's unbeaten half-century. Buttler's impressive tally of 611 runs against India sets a new benchmark, adding him to an elite club who have scored over 500 runs against the team. Despite a 2-0 series deficit, Buttler commended his team's aggressive pursuit of the target. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025