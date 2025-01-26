Zverev Faces Court of Public Opinion Amid Australian Open Drama
Moments after Alexander Zverev's loss at the Australian Open, a spectator shouted the names of his ex-girlfriends who accused him of abuse. The incident disrupted the trophy ceremony. Zverev addressed the accusations in a press conference, stating that legal matters related to these allegations were resolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:14 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Alexander Zverev faced unexpected turmoil moments after his defeat in the Australian Open final when a fan shouted out the names of two of his former girlfriends who had previously accused him of abuse.
During the trophy ceremony at Rod Laver Arena, the incident caused a stir among the audience, with some showing support for the outcry.
Addressing the disruption at his post-match press conference, Zverev pointed out that recent legal proceedings had been resolved without further accusations, citing the closure of a trial in Berlin with an agreement by all parties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement