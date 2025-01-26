Left Menu

Anirban Lahiri Gears Up for International Series India at DLF Club

Indian golf icon Anirban Lahiri is set to compete in the International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club, alongside other prominent players. Lahiri, a seven-time Asian Tour winner, views it as India's biggest golfing event and envisions it becoming a pivotal tournament on the Asian Tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:07 IST
Anirban Lahiri Gears Up for International Series India at DLF Club
Anirban Lahiri (Photo- International Series India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian golfing stalwart Anirban Lahiri is poised to compete in the upcoming International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club, a tournament he believes to be the nation's largest-ever golfing showcase. The seven-time Asian Tour champion is eager to make this a landmark event in Indian golf.

Joining his Crushers GC team, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Lahiri aims to make a significant impact. With a solid track record in the International Series, Lahiri's recent performances include commendable top-20 finishes in Qatar and England in 2024. The tournament is a milestone for Lahiri, who has been a consistent figure since the Series' inception in 2022.

Lahiri envisions the International Series India becoming a key fixture on the Asian Tour. "It's only fitting that the Series, presented by DLF, comes to India," Lahiri emphasized, hoping for its annual recurrence. His aspiration is supported by the Asian Tour's historic role in developing Indian golf talent such as Jeev Milkha Singh and S.S.P.

This event could serve as a springboard for Indian golfers, offering a platform like the LIV Golf League for international opportunities. Lahiri's own success in the 2024 LIV Golf League hints at his ambition for the upcoming season, focusing on consistency and securing pivotal wins to enhance his career further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025