Anirban Lahiri Gears Up for International Series India at DLF Club

Indian golfing stalwart Anirban Lahiri is poised to compete in the upcoming International Series India at DLF Golf and Country Club, a tournament he believes to be the nation's largest-ever golfing showcase. The seven-time Asian Tour champion is eager to make this a landmark event in Indian golf.

Joining his Crushers GC team, including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, Lahiri aims to make a significant impact. With a solid track record in the International Series, Lahiri's recent performances include commendable top-20 finishes in Qatar and England in 2024. The tournament is a milestone for Lahiri, who has been a consistent figure since the Series' inception in 2022.

Lahiri envisions the International Series India becoming a key fixture on the Asian Tour. "It's only fitting that the Series, presented by DLF, comes to India," Lahiri emphasized, hoping for its annual recurrence. His aspiration is supported by the Asian Tour's historic role in developing Indian golf talent such as Jeev Milkha Singh and S.S.P.

This event could serve as a springboard for Indian golfers, offering a platform like the LIV Golf League for international opportunities. Lahiri's own success in the 2024 LIV Golf League hints at his ambition for the upcoming season, focusing on consistency and securing pivotal wins to enhance his career further.

