Mumbai City FC Dominates with 3-0 Victory Over Mohammedan SC in ISL

Mumbai City FC secured a commanding 3-0 win against Mohammedan SC, leveraging 69.3% possession and scoring from all three target shots. Lallianzuala Chhangte excelled, contributing significantly to the Islanders' attack. An own goal by Gaurav Bora and subsequent strikes solidified MCFC's rise to fifth place in ISL standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:24 IST
Mumbai City FC Dominates with 3-0 Victory Over Mohammedan SC in ISL
MCFC players celebrating (Photo: X/@IndSuperLeague). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance with a 3-0 triumph over Mohammedan SC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season. The hosts secured a substantial 69.3% possession, making the most out of their three shots on target to clinch a decisive victory.

Bipin Singh orchestrated much of Mumbai's offensive in the first half, consistently breaching Mohammedan's defense. Though he initially missed, Singh's relentless attempts kept the visitors' defense on alert. A swift counterattack from Mohammedan briefly threatened the Islanders, but their defense stood firm.

In the second half, Mumbai upped their intensity. An own goal by Mohammedan's Gaurav Bora gave the Islanders the lead before further goals solidified their win. Chhangte played a pivotal role in maintaining pressure on Mohammedan, ultimately setting up Krouma for the final goal. MCFC now holds fifth place in the league with 27 points.

Latest News

