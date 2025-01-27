Left Menu

Pakistan's Spin Dilemma: Shan Masood Reflects on Test Defeat Against West Indies

Pakistan captain Shan Masood identifies slow tail-end dismissals as a crucial weakness following their second Test defeat to the West Indies. Despite strong starts, Pakistan's struggles to seal innings cost them a 120-run match setback and their place at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:46 IST
Pakistan's Spin Dilemma: Shan Masood Reflects on Test Defeat Against West Indies
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has openly discussed the shortcomings that led to his team's defeat against the West Indies in the second Test in Multan. Following a spin-friendly pitch strategy since their series against Bangladesh last year, Pakistan suffered a stinging 2-1 defeat to England and faced challenges again against the West Indies.

The pattern persisted with Pakistan securing a 127-run win in the first Test against the West Indies but faltering in the second, resulting in a 1-1 series level. Despite reducing the West Indies to 38/7, Pakistan's inability to quickly dismiss the lower order proved costly, allowing the visitors to post a respectable 163.

Masood highlighted the challenge of tail-end dismissals as a persistent issue, comparing it to their performances against cricketing heavyweights like Australia, Bangladesh, or South Africa. Despite initial successes, Pakistan's execution faltered, ultimately ending their World Test Championship cycle in a disappointing position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025