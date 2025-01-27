Pakistan's Spin Dilemma: Shan Masood Reflects on Test Defeat Against West Indies

Pakistan captain Shan Masood has openly discussed the shortcomings that led to his team's defeat against the West Indies in the second Test in Multan. Following a spin-friendly pitch strategy since their series against Bangladesh last year, Pakistan suffered a stinging 2-1 defeat to England and faced challenges again against the West Indies.

The pattern persisted with Pakistan securing a 127-run win in the first Test against the West Indies but faltering in the second, resulting in a 1-1 series level. Despite reducing the West Indies to 38/7, Pakistan's inability to quickly dismiss the lower order proved costly, allowing the visitors to post a respectable 163.

Masood highlighted the challenge of tail-end dismissals as a persistent issue, comparing it to their performances against cricketing heavyweights like Australia, Bangladesh, or South Africa. Despite initial successes, Pakistan's execution faltered, ultimately ending their World Test Championship cycle in a disappointing position.

