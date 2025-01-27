India's Batting Coach Kotak Aims to Revitalize Struggling Stars Rohit and Virat

Sitanshu Kotak, India's recently appointed batting coach, has expressed his intention to bolster the performances of veteran cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been battling a slump in form. He aims to foster a collaborative environment where ideas and strategies are shared to help reinvigorate their game.

The two celebrated batsmen have found runs hard to come by since India's T20I World Cup triumph. Speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of the third T20I against England, Kotak acknowledged that Rohit and Virat possess vast experience, but emphasized the importance of understanding their plans and contributing small yet valuable insights.

Highlighting the challenging 2024-25 Test season, Kotak noted Rohit's struggles with an average of just 10.93 and Virat's subpar performance with an average of 22.87. He remains optimistic about sharing his inputs at appropriate moments, hoping the duo is receptive to his advice as they aim to rediscover their form. India's current standing in the T20I series at 2-0 displays potential amid these challenges.

