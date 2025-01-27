Left Menu

India's Batting Coach Kotak Aims to Revitalize Struggling Stars Rohit and Virat

Newly appointed batting coach Sitanshu Kotak plans to enhance the game of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are struggling to regain form. He emphasizes mutual learning and openness, hoping to help the cricket icons bounce back in upcoming matches, with India leading the T20I series against England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:49 IST
India's Batting Coach Kotak Aims to Revitalize Struggling Stars Rohit and Virat
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sitanshu Kotak, India's recently appointed batting coach, has expressed his intention to bolster the performances of veteran cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been battling a slump in form. He aims to foster a collaborative environment where ideas and strategies are shared to help reinvigorate their game.

The two celebrated batsmen have found runs hard to come by since India's T20I World Cup triumph. Speaking during a pre-match press conference ahead of the third T20I against England, Kotak acknowledged that Rohit and Virat possess vast experience, but emphasized the importance of understanding their plans and contributing small yet valuable insights.

Highlighting the challenging 2024-25 Test season, Kotak noted Rohit's struggles with an average of just 10.93 and Virat's subpar performance with an average of 22.87. He remains optimistic about sharing his inputs at appropriate moments, hoping the duo is receptive to his advice as they aim to rediscover their form. India's current standing in the T20I series at 2-0 displays potential amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025