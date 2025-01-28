Anirban Lahiri to Compete in India's Biggest International Golf Event

Indian golf stalwart Anirban Lahiri is gearing up to compete in what promises to be one of the most significant golf events in India, the International Series India. This standout tournament is slated to take place at the esteemed DLF Golf and Country Club next week.

Lahiri, a veteran with seven Asian Tour victories, will be joining the field alongside his Crushers GC teammates, which includes U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and the accomplished global champion, Paul Casey. Lahiri has been a prominent participant in The International Series since its initiation in 2022, showcasing commendable performances.

The 36-year-old, who remains a proud representative of Indian golf on the international stage, expressed his excitement about the event being held in Gurugram. He stressed its importance as a prospective staple in the Asian Tour calendar, highlighting its role in furthering Indian golfing careers.

Throughout his career, Lahiri has been an ardent advocate of Indian golf, underscoring the deep-rooted connection and historical significance of the Asian Tour in nurturing golfing talent in the region. He recalls the contributions of Indian legends like Jeev Milkha Singh.

Having achieved notable finishes in the LIV Golf League in 2024, Lahiri aims to enhance his consistency in 2025. As he eyes crucial victories, Lahiri remains focused on elevating his performance to meet personal benchmarks, aspiring to excel at major tournaments.

The International Series serves as a gateway for global players aiming to qualify for the LIV Golf League, offering unique opportunities through its innovative rankings and promotion events.

(With inputs from agencies.)