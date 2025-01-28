Jason Behrendorff Joins Melbourne Renegades in Historic BBL Move

In a significant move within the Big Bash League (BBL), Jason Behrendorff has signed a three-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades, marking the first major free agent signing in the competition's new player window.

The 34-year-old left-arm bowler, who is approaching his 35th birthday, leaves the Perth Scorchers after a remarkable career where he claimed four BBL titles over 13 years and 106 matches. Behrendorff recently led the league as the top wicket-taker, securing 17 wickets with an average of 17.41 and an economy rate of 7.55 during the 2024-25 season.

Despite his desire to remain with the Scorchers, the team opted for a squad reshuffle and did not renew his contract. Behrendorff leaves as the team's second-highest wicket-taker behind Andrew Tye. Meanwhile, Behrendorff expressed his mixed emotions about leaving the Scorchers but looks forward to new opportunities with the Renegades and potential involvement with the San Francisco Unicorns.

