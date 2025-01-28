Left Menu

Jason Behrendorff Joins Melbourne Renegades in Historic BBL Move

Australian cricket star Jason Behrendorff has signed a three-year contract with the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, leaving Perth Scorchers after a storied career. The 34-year-old left-arm seamer, known for his impressive wicket-taking abilities, is transitioning into a freelance franchise career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:53 IST
Jason Behrendorff Joins Melbourne Renegades in Historic BBL Move
Jason Behrendorff (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant move within the Big Bash League (BBL), Jason Behrendorff has signed a three-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades, marking the first major free agent signing in the competition's new player window.

The 34-year-old left-arm bowler, who is approaching his 35th birthday, leaves the Perth Scorchers after a remarkable career where he claimed four BBL titles over 13 years and 106 matches. Behrendorff recently led the league as the top wicket-taker, securing 17 wickets with an average of 17.41 and an economy rate of 7.55 during the 2024-25 season.

Despite his desire to remain with the Scorchers, the team opted for a squad reshuffle and did not renew his contract. Behrendorff leaves as the team's second-highest wicket-taker behind Andrew Tye. Meanwhile, Behrendorff expressed his mixed emotions about leaving the Scorchers but looks forward to new opportunities with the Renegades and potential involvement with the San Francisco Unicorns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025