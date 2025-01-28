Left Menu

Tragedy at King Power Stadium: Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives

An inquest jury has confirmed that the 2018 helicopter crash at King Power Stadium, which killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others, was accidental. The helicopter spun out of control after clearing the stadium roof, ultimately crashing and exploding post a Premier League match.

Tragedy at King Power Stadium: Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An inquest jury has determined that the helicopter crash at Leicester City's King Power Stadium in October 2018 was accidental. The tragedy took the lives of five individuals, including Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the club's owner.

Srivaddhanaprabha, a prominent Thai businessman, was among the casualties when the helicopter crashed in the stadium's car park, igniting into flames shortly after a Premier League match on October 27, 2018.

Evidence revealed the helicopter successfully cleared the top of the stadium before it began an uncontrollable spin, ultimately plummeting and exploding on impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

