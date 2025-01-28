Tragedy at King Power Stadium: Helicopter Crash Claims Five Lives

An inquest jury has determined that the helicopter crash at Leicester City's King Power Stadium in October 2018 was accidental. The tragedy took the lives of five individuals, including Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the club's owner.

Srivaddhanaprabha, a prominent Thai businessman, was among the casualties when the helicopter crashed in the stadium's car park, igniting into flames shortly after a Premier League match on October 27, 2018.

Evidence revealed the helicopter successfully cleared the top of the stadium before it began an uncontrollable spin, ultimately plummeting and exploding on impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)