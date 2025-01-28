Jamshedpur FC Triumphs Over Punjab FC in Thrilling ISL Encounter

Jamshedpur FC secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Punjab FC in a closely contested Indian Super League showdown at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. With this win, Jamshedpur leaps to third place in the standings, amassing 31 points from 17 matches and sitting just two points shy of FC Goa.

The match saw Jamshedpur FC break the deadlock late in the first half as Pratik Chaudhuri's towering header in the 41st minute found the back of the net. Early in the second half, Javi Hernandez extended Jamshedpur's lead with a fortuitous goal. Despite Ezequiel Vidal's strike for Punjab, it served only as a consolation in an otherwise resilient effort.

Punjab FC showed promise, particularly in the first half, creating several opportunities, including Luka Majcen's attempt, which was denied by goalkeeper Albino Gomes. Despite sustained pressure and tactical changes by Punjab, including the introduction of Petros Giakoumakis and Leon Augustine, Jamshedpur's solid defense held firm, handing them their 10th victory of the season.

