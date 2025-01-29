Left Menu

From Kitchen Accidents to Golf Legends: Scottie Scheffler's Return

Scottie Scheffler, after a freak kitchen accident, makes a strong comeback to the PGA Tour. Despite the injury from making ravioli, he feels ready for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Renowned for his precision, Scheffler missed two tournaments and now aims to regain his winning momentum.

Pebblebeach | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:40 IST
From Kitchen Accidents to Golf Legends: Scottie Scheffler's Return
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, the acclaimed golfer, is making headlines for his unexpected return to the PGA Tour after recovering from an unusual kitchen accident. The golfer suffered a hand injury while preparing Christmas dinner, which forced him to sit out two tournaments he typically enjoys.

On Tuesday, during a media briefing, Scheffler detailed the mishap where a wine glass punctured his palm. Showing resilience, he practiced rigorously in chilly Dallas weather to ensure his readiness for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Notably, he's back in action, confirming his presence without any bandages or physical restraints.

Widely respected among his peers, including Rory McIlroy, Scheffler is known for playing remarkably bogey-free rounds. While missing out on significant events like The Sentry at Kapalua, Scheffler admits watching more TV golf during recovery, eager to perform at his best again. The emphasis remains on maintaining his exceptional form, reminiscent of Tiger Woods' record-breaking seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

