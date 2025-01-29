Jamaican Coach Jerry Lee Holness to Uplift Indian Women's Athletics

Renowned Jamaican athletics coach Jerry Lee Holness, the mentor behind Olympic champions like Elaine Thompson and Nesta Carter, has assumed leadership of the Indian women's 400m team as they gear up for major upcoming competitions.

Holness, a World Athletics Level 5 coach, joined the National Centre of Excellence at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. His arrival marks a significant move after Indian women's relay performances at the Paris Olympics did not meet expectations.

The 65-year-old replaces former coach Stashuk Valerii with a tenure lasting until 2026, pending performance evaluations. Holness is expected to enhance the team's international standing as they prepare for events like the Asian Championships and World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)