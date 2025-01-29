Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Dragons Edge into Semifinals Despite Shoot-Out Defeat

Tamil Nadu Dragons narrowly clinched a semifinal spot in the Hockey India League despite a 2-3 penalty shoot-out loss to UP Rudras. As a higher-placed team, a draw sufficed to advance, while Rudras needed a win. The Dragons will face Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tamil Nadu Dragons faced a nail-biting contest against UP Rudras, resulting in a 2-3 penalty shoot-out defeat in the Hockey India League. Despite the loss, the Dragons secured a semifinal spot thanks to their superior league position, needing only a draw to advance.

UP Rudras initially dominated, scoring through Sudeep Chirmako and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, establishing a 2-0 lead. Tamil Nadu, however, fought back with goals from Jip Janssen and Thomas Sorsby, drawing the game level and ensuring their advancement.

The Dragons will meet Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the semifinals on Friday, while their spirited performance against Rudras highlights their ability to compete at this level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

