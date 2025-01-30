NFL Expands International Playbook: Brazil Emerges as Key Market

The NFL is seeking to establish a longstanding presence in Brazil after a successful matchup in Sao Paulo signaled a strong market response. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, which took place at NeoQuimica Arena, generated approximately $61 million in economic impact.

Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president, noted the enthusiastic reception warranted a long-term commitment to the region. While details of the deal are not disclosed, the league is actively working toward incorporating Brazil as a recurring destination for future games.

The NFL is broadening its global influence, with scheduled games in London, Berlin, and Madrid, and intends to include Brazil as a host city. Their strategic aim is to establish the NFL as a global sports entity, further fueled by plans for international Super Bowl watch parties.

