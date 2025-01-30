Left Menu

Narmada Nithin Raju: Aiming for Gold and Records at National Games

Former World Cup winner Narmada Nithin Raju achieved remarkable success at the 38th National Games. She clinched gold in the women's 10m air rifle event, setting a national record and narrowly missing the world record. Her performance was a testament to her resilience and skill in a highly competitive field.

Former World Cup winner Narmada Nithin Raju showcased outstanding prowess by clinching gold in the women's 10m air rifle event at the 38th National Games on Thursday. Her victory, marked by a national record, was just shy of a world record achievement in a field of top contenders.

Representing Tamil Nadu, Narmada topped the podium with a score of 254.4, outclassing competitors such as Maharashtra's Arya Borse and Asian Games bronze medallist Ramita Jindal. Her performance surpassed the national record set by Olympian Apurvi Chandela in 2019, bringing her closer to the world record held by China's Huang Yuting.

This achievement is among the 23-year-old's top accomplishments, adding to her previous successes at the 2023 Cairo and Bhopal World Cups. With a calm demeanor, she shot consistently high scores, leaving a significant mark in the event, which also featured top shooters from the Paris Olympics.

