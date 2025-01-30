Upendra Yadav's Heroics Overshadow Early Delhi Dominance in Ranji Clash

In a thrilling Ranji Trophy match, Upendra Yadav played a pivotal role by contributing 95 runs, steering Railways to a total of 241. His innings countered an early advantage gained by Delhi's pace trio.

The match was marked by Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket after 13 years, drawing an unprecedented fan turnout of over 12,000 people. Kohli's presence injected energy into the players and spectators alike.

Despite being initially reduced to 66 for five, a crucial partnership between Yadav and Karn Sharma bolstered Railways. Delhi, however, under the leadership of Ayush Badoni, showed determination as bowlers Navdeep Saini and Sumit Mathur took key wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)