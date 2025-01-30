Left Menu

Intense Semifinals Halt Indian Hopes at ITF Women's Tournament

The 75K ITF Women's Tennis Tournament in India saw Rutuja Bhosale and Alicia Barnett fall in the semifinals to Maria Kozyreva and Iryna Shymanovich. Top seeds like Leolia Jeanjean and Panna Udvardy progressed in singles, while doubles witnessed a strong game from Kozyreva and Shymanovich.

Updated: 30-01-2025 21:04 IST
Intense Semifinals Halt Indian Hopes at ITF Women's Tournament
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian journey in the lucrative 75K ITF Women's Tennis Tournament came to a halt as Rutuja Bhosale, alongside British partner Alicia Barnett, was defeated in the semifinals on Thursday. They lost to the formidable Russian duo of Maria Kozyreva and Iryna Shymanovich in straight sets at the Deccan Gymkhana.

Despite a spirited performance, the Indian-British pair was overpowered, conceding defeat 6-3, 6-1. Now, Kozyreva and Shymanovich proceed to face the fourth-seeded combination of Alevtina Ibragimova and Pridankina in the tournament's semifinals.

On the singles front, top seed Leolia Jeanjean, third seed Panna Udvardy, and seventh seed Elena Pridankina advanced to the semifinals, marking an intense phase in the competition. Tatiana Prozorova emerged victorious over fourth seed Kathinka Von Deichmann in a gripping match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

