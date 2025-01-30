Left Menu

Sports Africa Investment Summit 2025: Powering Africa’s Future Through Strategic Sports Investments

Afreximbank, a premier financial institution fostering trade and development across Africa, plays a pivotal role in financing large-scale sports infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:07 IST
As a top policy think tank, NESG is at the forefront of shaping investment-friendly policies for sports and other industries in Nigeria. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Sports Africa Investment Summit 2025 (SAIS25) is not just an event—it’s a transformative movement aimed at unlocking Africa’s immense potential by investing in sports infrastructure, fostering innovation, and driving policy development for a sustainable and profitable sports industry.

Scheduled to take place on February 17-18, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, SAIS25 will bring together investors, policymakers, industry leaders, athletes, talent managers, sports merchandisers, and fans to shape the future of sports on the continent.

Meet the Visionary Partners

The success of SAIS25 is made possible through the support of leading institutions and organizations dedicated to driving economic growth and investment in Africa’s sports industry:

 Afreximbank

Afreximbank, a premier financial institution fostering trade and development across Africa, plays a pivotal role in financing large-scale sports infrastructure projects. Its commitment to funding sustainable ventures makes it a key enabler of sports investment on the continent.

 Bank of Industry (BOI)

As Nigeria’s foremost development finance institution, BOI is committed to strengthening local economies by financing businesses in the sports sector. Its investment strategy ensures that sports serve as a driver of job creation, youth empowerment, and economic transformation.

International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS)

A global leader in sport integrity and governance, ICSS is dedicated to ensuring safety, transparency, and ethical investment practices in Africa’s sports ecosystem. Their collaboration with SAIS25 reinforces the importance of robust security frameworks to protect investments and ensure long-term industry sustainability.

UN Global Compact Network Nigeria

This UN-affiliated network champions responsible and sustainable business practices. Its involvement in SAIS25 ensures that sports investments align with global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, promoting ethical, inclusive, and climate-conscious development.

 NESH Foundation

Focusing on Nigerian entrepreneurship, NESH is a key player in connecting sports investment with local economic empowerment. By fostering homegrown business participation in the sports industry, NESH helps create lasting economic opportunities.

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)

As a top policy think tank, NESG is at the forefront of shaping investment-friendly policies for sports and other industries in Nigeria. Their collaboration ensures that governments, private sector players, and investors work together to create a sports sector that is sustainable, profitable, and globally competitive.

Why SAIS25 Matters

The collective efforts of these esteemed partners underscore SAIS25’s mission:

Unlock Africa’s sports investment potential 

 Develop world-class sports infrastructure 

 Promote youth empowerment and job creation 

 Ensure long-term sustainability in sports financing 

 Foster cross-sector collaborations for economic growth

Join the Movement

With sports emerging as a major driver of economic growth, job creation, and youth empowerment in Africa, SAIS25 presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to network, collaborate, and shape the future of African sports.

Event Date: February 17-18, 2025 

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

 Be part of the transformation!

For partnerships, registrations, and more details, visit www.saisafrica.com or follow @SAIS25_Africa on social media. 

