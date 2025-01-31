Ajax Secures Europa League Playoff Spot with Narrow Victory

Ajax Amsterdam secured their spot in the Europa League playoffs with a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray at home on Thursday. This triumph pushed Ajax above the Turkish league leaders in the group standings.

Although Ajax finished 12th in the group and Galatasaray 14th, both teams advanced to the next phase. The victory ended Galatasaray's impressive 26-game unbeaten streak. Bertrand Traore's initial goal and subsequent assist to Kian Fitz-Jim proved pivotal.

Despite opportunities, Galatasaray could only score a late consolation via Victor Osimhen. Ajax's Remko Pasveer notably wore the captain's armband, prompting speculation about regular skipper Jordan Henderson's future with the team.

