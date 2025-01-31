Left Menu

Chandimal Stands Firm Amid Sri Lanka's Struggles Against Australia

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka's fightback with an unbeaten 63 as they reached 136 for five against Australia. The visitors' commanding first innings left the hosts trailing by 518 runs. Sri Lanka's top order struggled against Australia's precise bowling on a spin-friendly pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:04 IST
Chandimal Stands Firm Amid Sri Lanka's Struggles Against Australia
Chandimal
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Amid Sri Lanka's challenging innings against Australia, Dinesh Chandimal stood out with a gritty unbeaten 63, helping his side post 136 for five by lunch. The first Test saw Australia setting a daunting first innings score of 654 for six declared, leaving Sri Lanka trailing by a substantial 518 runs.

The gap in performance between the two teams was evident. While Australia's batsmen showed remarkable patience and skill on a spin-friendly pitch, Sri Lanka's top order collapsed under pressure. Significant contributions from Usman Khawaja's double century, Josh Inglis' debut hundred, and another test century for Steve Smith in Galle placed Australia in a dominant position.

As the home side resumed at 44-3 on Friday, their prospects of mounting a comeback quickly dissipated. Kamindu Mendis added only 15 runs before a leg-side catch dismissed him, triggering a downturn. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva's reckless approach worsened matters, as he was stumped attempting a charge against Matthew Kuhnemann, drawing a furious glare from Dinesh Chandimal, who remained resilient at the other end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025