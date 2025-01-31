Wimbledon’s Resolve: Sticking to Tradition in a Changing Tennis World
Wimbledon organisers have no intention of expanding the Championships to 15 days, unlike other major tournaments. The grass courts require preservation, and the current 14-day format with an 11 p.m. curfew has been successful. Tradition remains vital, with electronic line calling being the only significant change.
Wimbledon organisers have firmly decided against turning the prestigious Championship event into a 15-day affair, a move setting them apart from other major tennis tournaments like the U.S. Open and French Open.
The Centre Court grass surface is among the primary reasons for this decision, as maintaining its condition for the finals is crucial.
Former British tennis player and board member Tim Henman emphasised Wimbledon's commitment to tradition, with electronic line calling being the only necessary modernisation.
