Anand's Comeback Century Boosts Mumbai's Ranji Hopes

After recovering from a wrist fracture, Akash Anand scores a maiden First-Class century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. His 103 off 151 balls solidifies Mumbai's strong position for the quarterfinals. Sharing experiences with top Indian cricketers, Anand believes this performance affirms his place at this level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:18 IST
Akash Anand made a triumphant return to the cricket field with a maiden First-Class century, steering Mumbai towards a promising quarterfinal spot in the Ranji Trophy. His score of 103 off 151 deliveries, embellished with 15 boundaries, played a crucial role as Mumbai declared at 671/7 against Meghalaya.

Anand's path back was not easy, having missed the entire white-ball season due to a wrist fracture. The injury ruled him out of major tournaments, but with determination and support from his coach and captain, he managed to simulate matches and return in fine form during the second round.

Rubbing shoulders with top Indian cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, Anand passionately described the invaluable learning experience. Facing Meghalaya's collapse from their mere 86-run inning, Anand confirmed Mumbai's strategy was to dominate in a single innings for a bonus point, thereby ensuring no room for second innings uncertainties.

