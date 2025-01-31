India's Grit Shines as Pandya and Dube Rescue Victory Against England
India's resilient performance, led by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, secured a 15-run victory over England. Despite a shaky start at 12/3, they rallied to 181/9. Debutant Harshit Rana also made a significant impact with a three-wicket haul. England squandered their early advantage.
India displayed remarkable resilience in their 15-run victory against England in the fourth T20I on Friday, despite a challenging start.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube for rebuilding the innings from 12/3, taking the team to a respectable 181/9.
Harshit Rana's unexpected debut shone as he claimed three crucial wickets, turning the game in India's favor. England captain Jos Buttler expressed regret over missed opportunities and a failure to capitalize on a strong early position.
