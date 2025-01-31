India's Grit Shines as Pandya and Dube Rescue Victory Against England

India displayed remarkable resilience in their 15-run victory against England in the fourth T20I on Friday, despite a challenging start.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube for rebuilding the innings from 12/3, taking the team to a respectable 181/9.

Harshit Rana's unexpected debut shone as he claimed three crucial wickets, turning the game in India's favor. England captain Jos Buttler expressed regret over missed opportunities and a failure to capitalize on a strong early position.

(With inputs from agencies.)