India's Grit Shines as Pandya and Dube Rescue Victory Against England

India's resilient performance, led by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, secured a 15-run victory over England. Despite a shaky start at 12/3, they rallied to 181/9. Debutant Harshit Rana also made a significant impact with a three-wicket haul. England squandered their early advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:23 IST
India displayed remarkable resilience in their 15-run victory against England in the fourth T20I on Friday, despite a challenging start.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube for rebuilding the innings from 12/3, taking the team to a respectable 181/9.

Harshit Rana's unexpected debut shone as he claimed three crucial wickets, turning the game in India's favor. England captain Jos Buttler expressed regret over missed opportunities and a failure to capitalize on a strong early position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

