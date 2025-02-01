Left Menu

Aussies Dominate as Sri Lanka Struggles in Galle Test

Australia's cricket team is well on its way to a decisive victory over Sri Lanka in the first test match in Galle. Enforcing the follow-on, Australia reduced Sri Lanka to a precarious position. Notable performances came from Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon as Sri Lanka failed to withstand the pressure.

The reigning world champions, Australia, are nearing a comprehensive triumph against Sri Lanka in the opening test match in Galle. On Saturday, they enforced the follow-on, leaving Sri Lanka at a precarious 75 for three at lunch on the fourth day.

Sri Lanka faced a challenging task, still requiring 415 runs to avoid a defeat by an innings. The morning session turned disastrous for the home team, which saw them lose eight wickets, with five falling in their first innings and three more after being sent in to bat again.

Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann emerged as a standout with his second five-wicket haul in test cricket, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon kept creating opportunities. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc struck early, and Todd Murphy's delivery caught the Sri Lankan middle order off-guard, showcasing the visitors' dominance.

