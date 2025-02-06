Left Menu

Pope Francis Battles Respiratory Illness Amid Busy Schedule

Pope Francis is suffering from bronchitis but intends to keep his scheduled engagements, despite recent health issues and minor injuries. The Vatican confirmed he will conduct meetings at his residence while preparing for an audience with global military services as part of the upcoming Catholic Holy Year in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:33 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is facing a new health challenge as bronchitis grips the 88-year-old religious leader. Despite the illness, the Vatican announced he plans to continue with his scheduled activities in the coming days. Meetings will be held at his residence as he aims to fulfill his commitments.

In recent times, Pope Francis has battled various health issues, including influenza and multiple falls that resulted in minor injuries. The Pope, who took on the papacy in 2013, continues to demonstrate resilience as he manages these setbacks.

This Saturday, Francis will meet military personnel from across the globe, who are gathering in Rome for a celebration linked to the 2025 Catholic Holy Year. This meeting highlights the Pope's undeterred commitment to his duties despite his health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

