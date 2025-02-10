Left Menu

Kalinga Stadium Sets Gold Standard for Athletic Excellence

Minister Raksha Khadse praises Kalinga Stadium's High-Performance Centres, lauding them as role models in Indian sports. On her visit, she assessed facilities including premier centres for shooting, hockey, and badminton. Commending infrastructure and training, she underscored their role in India's quest to become a sporting powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:50 IST
Kalinga Stadium Sets Gold Standard for Athletic Excellence
Raksha Khadse during her visit (Photo: Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, recently highlighted the High-Performance Centres (HPCs) at Kalinga Stadium as exemplary models for India's athletic development. During a two-day visit to Bhubaneshwar, Khadse reviewed the operations of these centres, aimed at nurturing athlete talent, according to a Sports Ministry press statement.

During her visit, Khadse toured three notable HPCs within the Kalinga Stadium Complex. The first, the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Centre (ABTPC), focuses on elevating shooting talents with advanced technology and training. The Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre caters to elite hockey athletes, while the Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy offers cutting-edge facilities for badminton. Khadse expressed admiration for Odisha's advancements in sports infrastructure and the top-notch facilities facilitating an athlete-friendly environment.

Emphasizing the Indian government's dedication to enhancing sports infrastructure, Khadse stated, 'With state-of-the-art facilities like those at Kalinga Stadium, we are shaping future champions who will bring national glory. These centres are essential to our vision of establishing India as a sporting titan.' Attendees included Alok Kumar of RSS, Rajiv Seth of Naval Tata Academy, and Odisha Sports Director Deepankar Mahapatra. Khadse also visited the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), acknowledging their comprehensive sports science labs and youth programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025