Shiffrin and Johnson Strike Gold in Record-Setting World Championships

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, American ski sensation Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her record-equalling 15th career world championship medal on Tuesday. Accompanied by teammate Breezy Johnson, the pair seized victory in the women's team combined event at Saalbach, Austria.

Shiffrin, celebrated as the most successful World Cup skier of all time, added her eighth world championship gold to her illustrious career tally. Breezy Johnson, who recently clinched the downhill title, secured her second championship gold, underscoring the collaborative strength of the American team.

The event, held for the first time at a world championship, witnessed fierce competition as Switzerland and Austria secured second and third places respectively. Meanwhile, the legendary Lindsey Vonn concluded her storied career, finishing 16th in her final race at the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)