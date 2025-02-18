Delhi HC Questions IOA's Actions on Wrestling Federation Management

The Delhi High Court has expressed strong concerns over the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) non-compliance with a court order concerning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Justice Sachin Datta criticized the IOA's request for clarity on a previous ruling, calling it a veiled attempt at review.

The controversy traces back to an August 16, 2024 ruling which reinstated the IOA's ad-hoc committee, following appeals from prominent wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. This committee was initially set up to manage WFI affairs after its December 2023 suspension due to disputed elections.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Justice Datta questioned the IOA's reluctance to act decisively in reconstituting the committee, despite its proactive measures elsewhere. The wrestlers' initial petition came amid protests against alleged sexual misconduct by the former WFI chief and resulted in the Centre suspending the federation.

