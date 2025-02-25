Najam Sethi Blames Political Influence for Pakistan Cricket's Downfall
Najam Sethi, former PCB chairman, indirectly blames former Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan cricket's decline. Sethi attributes the downfall to changes in the domestic cricket structure and political interference under Khan's leadership. He believes restoring Pakistan cricket requires integrity, experience, and professionalism.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Former PCB chairman Najam Sethi has pointed fingers at political meddling, particularly by previous Prime Minister Imran Khan, for the decline in Pakistan cricket.
Sethi, who headed the PCB from December 2022 to June 2023, highlighted that the nation's expectations have been let down by the national team's poor performance, evidenced by being ousted from the Champions Trophy after successive losses.
Sethi argues that the introduction of an unsuitable Australian hybrid model in 2019 under Khan and former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani disrupted a functional domestic cricket structure, leading to inconsistency and mismanagement in the national team, thus causing its downfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Prepares for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Woes
Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy, Harshit Rana Steps In
Haris Rauf Set for Comeback at Champions Trophy
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy due to lower back injury.
Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Forces Key ICC Champions Trophy Lineup Changes