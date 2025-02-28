India's Strategic Moves Ahead of Semifinal Clash

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has hinted at potential adjustments in the team's bowling attack ahead of their last group-stage match against New Zealand. Assured of a semifinal berth, India remains focused on maintaining the team's balance and topping Group A with an undefeated record.

New Zealand, also secured a semifinal spot, will determine the group leader status in Sunday's match. Doeschate emphasized the importance of keeping players fit for the semifinal while also maintaining momentum against New Zealand.

Captain Rohit Sharma seems to be managing an injury from the previous match. The upcoming contest is expected to be spin-dominant as both teams boast several spinners. The coach highlighted the pitch's challenges and the teams' strategical bowling management to ensure readiness for the semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)