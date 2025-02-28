Left Menu

India's Strategic Moves Ahead of Semifinal Clash

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate discusses team strategy for the final group match against New Zealand, hinting at possible changes in the bowling lineup to maintain balance and ensure fitness ahead of the semifinals. India's goal is to top Group A with a consistent winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:03 IST
India's Strategic Moves Ahead of Semifinal Clash
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has hinted at potential adjustments in the team's bowling attack ahead of their last group-stage match against New Zealand. Assured of a semifinal berth, India remains focused on maintaining the team's balance and topping Group A with an undefeated record.

New Zealand, also secured a semifinal spot, will determine the group leader status in Sunday's match. Doeschate emphasized the importance of keeping players fit for the semifinal while also maintaining momentum against New Zealand.

Captain Rohit Sharma seems to be managing an injury from the previous match. The upcoming contest is expected to be spin-dominant as both teams boast several spinners. The coach highlighted the pitch's challenges and the teams' strategical bowling management to ensure readiness for the semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025