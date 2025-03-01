Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Pardon: Pete Rose and Baseball's Hall of Fame Dilemma

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to pardon baseball legend Pete Rose, criticizing Major League Baseball for his lifetime ban due to gambling. Despite Rose's admission of betting on games, Trump emphasized his unparalleled achievements. The pardon comes years after allegations of inappropriate past conduct surfaced against Rose.

Updated: 01-03-2025 11:53 IST
In a move stirring debate, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared intentions to pardon the late baseball icon Pete Rose. Trump criticized Major League Baseball for excluding Rose from its Hall of Fame due to a lifetime ban issued for gambling on games, despite Rose's unparalleled accomplishments in the sport.

Rose, who passed away last year at 83, openly admitted to betting on baseball games but maintained he never bet against his team. Trump highlighted Rose's significant contributions, noting he holds the record for the most hits in baseball history and has a winning record, outshining others in sports history.

While Trump did not specify the details of the pardon, since Rose wasn't convicted of a crime, the announcement revives past controversies, including a canceled honor ceremony over allegations of an improper relationship in the 1970s. Rose's career spanned from 1963 to 1986, mainly with the Cincinnati Reds, crowned with three World Series titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

