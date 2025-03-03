Joao Cancelo's Comeback Countdown: Two-Month Sideline Journey
Al-Hilal's defender Joao Cancelo is sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury. This absence will see him miss crucial matches, including Portugal's Nations League quarter-final. Cancelo, who recently transferred from Manchester City, has been a significant contributor to Al-Hilal's success.
Joao Cancelo, a key defender for Al-Hilal, faces a two-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury, confirmed by the Saudi Pro League Champions on Sunday. This setback means the Portuguese player will miss the upcoming Nations League quarter-final against Denmark.
The club revealed through social media platform X that Cancelo will undergo an eight-week treatment and rehabilitation program. Known for his performances with clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Manchester City, Cancelo has made substantial contributions to Al-Hilal, boasting 11 assists and two goals in 31 appearances.
Meanwhile, under the guidance of Jorge Jesus, Al-Hilal sits second in the Saudi Pro League and looks ahead to their AFC Champions League Elite clash against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by six points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Seek Redemption Against Rivals Liverpool
Guardiola's Next Chapter: Manchester City's New Era Unfolds
Erling Haaland's Absence Hits Manchester City
England Held to Frustrating Draw by Portugal in Nations League Opener
Benzema Shines as Al-Ittihad Defeats Al-Hilal in Saudi Pro League