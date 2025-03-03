Joao Cancelo's Comeback Countdown: Two-Month Sideline Journey

Joao Cancelo, a key defender for Al-Hilal, faces a two-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury, confirmed by the Saudi Pro League Champions on Sunday. This setback means the Portuguese player will miss the upcoming Nations League quarter-final against Denmark.

The club revealed through social media platform X that Cancelo will undergo an eight-week treatment and rehabilitation program. Known for his performances with clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Manchester City, Cancelo has made substantial contributions to Al-Hilal, boasting 11 assists and two goals in 31 appearances.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of Jorge Jesus, Al-Hilal sits second in the Saudi Pro League and looks ahead to their AFC Champions League Elite clash against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by six points.

(With inputs from agencies.)