Joao Cancelo's Comeback Countdown: Two-Month Sideline Journey

Al-Hilal's defender Joao Cancelo is sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury. This absence will see him miss crucial matches, including Portugal's Nations League quarter-final. Cancelo, who recently transferred from Manchester City, has been a significant contributor to Al-Hilal's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 05:09 IST
Joao Cancelo, a key defender for Al-Hilal, faces a two-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury, confirmed by the Saudi Pro League Champions on Sunday. This setback means the Portuguese player will miss the upcoming Nations League quarter-final against Denmark.

The club revealed through social media platform X that Cancelo will undergo an eight-week treatment and rehabilitation program. Known for his performances with clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Manchester City, Cancelo has made substantial contributions to Al-Hilal, boasting 11 assists and two goals in 31 appearances.

Meanwhile, under the guidance of Jorge Jesus, Al-Hilal sits second in the Saudi Pro League and looks ahead to their AFC Champions League Elite clash against Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by six points.

