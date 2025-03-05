Mohammedan SC Coach Vows to Learn from Season's Lessons

Mohammedan Sporting Club's interim head coach, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, expressed disappointment over his team's defensive lapses after their recent defeat to FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. FC Goa maintained relentless pressure throughout, leading to the visitors' struggles.

The game reached a turning point in the 40th minute when Iker Guarrotxena successfully converted a set-piece. A second goal resulted from an own goal by goalkeeper Padam Chettri, sealing Mohammedan SC's fate in their final away league fixture. Despite the loss, Wadoo acknowledged the team's efforts during a post-match interview.

Wadoo highlighted the frustration of conceding two goals from set-pieces and pointed to a persistent problem of failing to convert chances into goals. Looking forward, the coach is determined to secure a win in their forthcoming home match against Punjab FC on Monday. Mohammedan SC has secured only two victories this season, marking the lowest count in the league.

The coach stressed the necessity of enhancing their attacking capabilities, acknowledging that while opportunities are created, the execution often falls short. Wadoo remarked on the significance of refining the quality of their play, especially in finishing their chances.

Reflecting on their inaugural season in the ISL, Wadoo is committed to leveraging the lessons learned to propel the team forward. He acknowledged the positives despite the season not unfolding as initially hoped, assuring fans that mistakes made this season will not be repeated in the next.

