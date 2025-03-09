Sanfrecce Hiroshima Faces Setback After Suspended Player Debacle
Sanfrecce Hiroshima had their 6-1 Asian Champions League win overturned due to fielding suspended player Valere Germain. The Asian Football Confederation awarded a 3-0 win to Lion City Sailors, fined Hiroshima, and reduced their participation fee. The Japanese club must now overcome a three-goal deficit.
The Asian Football Confederation has overturned Sanfrecce Hiroshima's impressive 6-1 victory in the Asian Champions League quarter-final first leg after the club fielded a suspended player.
Japanese club's win was nullified, granting a 3-0 victory to Singapore's Lion City Sailors, with a fine and reduced fee imposed on Hiroshima.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima faces the challenge of reversing a three-goal deficit in the upcoming second leg in Singapore to progress in the competition.
