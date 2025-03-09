Left Menu

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Faces Setback After Suspended Player Debacle

Sanfrecce Hiroshima had their 6-1 Asian Champions League win overturned due to fielding suspended player Valere Germain. The Asian Football Confederation awarded a 3-0 win to Lion City Sailors, fined Hiroshima, and reduced their participation fee. The Japanese club must now overcome a three-goal deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:55 IST
The Asian Football Confederation has overturned Sanfrecce Hiroshima's impressive 6-1 victory in the Asian Champions League quarter-final first leg after the club fielded a suspended player.

Japanese club's win was nullified, granting a 3-0 victory to Singapore's Lion City Sailors, with a fine and reduced fee imposed on Hiroshima.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima faces the challenge of reversing a three-goal deficit in the upcoming second leg in Singapore to progress in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

