Sanfrecce Hiroshima Faces Setback After Suspended Player Debacle

The Asian Football Confederation has overturned Sanfrecce Hiroshima's impressive 6-1 victory in the Asian Champions League quarter-final first leg after the club fielded a suspended player.

Japanese club's win was nullified, granting a 3-0 victory to Singapore's Lion City Sailors, with a fine and reduced fee imposed on Hiroshima.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima faces the challenge of reversing a three-goal deficit in the upcoming second leg in Singapore to progress in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)