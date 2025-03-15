Left Menu

Marco Odermatt's Historic Alpine Ski Triumph

Marco Odermatt secured his fourth consecutive World Cup crystal globes in overall and giant slalom categories. He achieved this after placing second in a Swiss sweep in Norway. Odermatt now prepares for the World Cup finals in Idaho, already having clinched the super-G title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:20 IST
Marco Odermatt's Historic Alpine Ski Triumph
Marco Odermatt

Marco Odermatt made history by clinching the men's overall and giant slalom World Cup Alpine skiing crystal globes for the fourth consecutive year, following a strong performance with a second-place finish in a Swiss podium sweep at Hafjell, Norway.

The Swiss skier, at 27, has already secured the super-G title for the third year, and is a strong contender for the downhill globe at the upcoming World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. Odermatt's current lead in the overall standings is substantial, with 1,596 points to his name, placing him 635 points ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, his nearest Norwegian challenger.

Odermatt now stands alongside elite skiers, being the third to win four overall titles consecutively. Noteworthy past winners include Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proell and Marcel Hirscher. With the finals ahead, Odermatt is under little pressure, ready to add the downhill title to his accolades, as he eyes next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025