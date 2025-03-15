Marco Odermatt's Historic Alpine Ski Triumph

Marco Odermatt made history by clinching the men's overall and giant slalom World Cup Alpine skiing crystal globes for the fourth consecutive year, following a strong performance with a second-place finish in a Swiss podium sweep at Hafjell, Norway.

The Swiss skier, at 27, has already secured the super-G title for the third year, and is a strong contender for the downhill globe at the upcoming World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. Odermatt's current lead in the overall standings is substantial, with 1,596 points to his name, placing him 635 points ahead of Henrik Kristoffersen, his nearest Norwegian challenger.

Odermatt now stands alongside elite skiers, being the third to win four overall titles consecutively. Noteworthy past winners include Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proell and Marcel Hirscher. With the finals ahead, Odermatt is under little pressure, ready to add the downhill title to his accolades, as he eyes next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)